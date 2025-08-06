“Hamilton” Getting 10th Anniversary Star Treatment with September Release of Filmed Musical, Pricey Private Screening

“Hamilton” is coming to the big screen. Sort of.

Disney will release the original filmed version of the musical on September 5th to theaters.

This is the version that was shown on Disney Plus.

They’re adding a bunch of extras including material from tonight’s 10th anniversary reunion show on Broadway. (It’s a fundraiser for the Public Theater, no press.)

There will also be “Reuniting the Revolution,” an exclusive special prologue to the film featuring all-new interviews with the original cast and creators as they reflect on the impact the show has had on their lives.

Then Leslie Odom, Jr., Tony winner from the original show, goes back into the Broadway production this fall.

There will be a special screening of the “Hamilton” movie at the Public’s Delacorte Theater on September 3rd. For a tidy sum, you will be allowed to see it.

“Hamilton” is still booming on Broadway, bringing in $2.2 million last week.