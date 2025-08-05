Watch Trailer: George Clooney Sends Himself Up and Looks Awards-Bound in Noah Baumbach’s New “Jay Kelly” with Adam Sandler

Noah Baumbach’s “Jay Kelly” looks very, very good.

The new dramedy is a satire and “an adult coming of age story” starring George Clooney as a movie star at a cross roads. Laura Dern is his publicist and Adam Sandler is his agent.

The great Emily Mortimer co-wrote the screenplay with Baumbach. There are about two dozen name actors in the cast including filmmaker Greta Gerwig, who’s also married to Baumbach.

This trailer should make everyone excited for Clooney and Baumbach, and Sandler — who was so good in Baumbach’s “Meyerowitz Stories” — to hit awards gold this season.