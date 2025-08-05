Trump Media Truth Social Stock Hits Lowest Price Since April, Off More than 9 Bucks Since May 23: Investors Shun Sewage Fest

Prices are up and going up more.

Trump is prancing on the roof of the White House, high as a kite, ordering more tariffs and trying to destroy the rule of law.

The MAGAts are very happy.

Meanwhile, the price of Trump’s actual stock is dropping like a rock.

Trump Media, the stock for Truthsocial.com, hit its lowest point since April at $16.39.

On May 23rd, Trump Media had been run up to $25.72. It’s lost 8 bucks in value since then.

Truth Social is a garbage dump. It’s a sewage system for Trump to post inanities, hoping to deflect from his serious crimes and scandals.

Today’s targets included teenagers in Washington DC, and Gayle King. Trump thinks her CBS Mornings is “woke” and she should go somewhere else. Note to Donald: no one cares what you think about news or TV shows. It’s not your business. Zip it.