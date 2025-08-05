Incendiary “South Park” Is Back Tomorrow Night, with More on Trump-Satan Romance, ICE Raids, and Abortion (Teaser)

“South Park” is back tomorrow night with a new, incendiary episode.

After the first episode of this new season 27, almost 7 million people were counted as viewers.

Donald Trump himself has remained silent after episode 1 showed off his teeny penis, portrayed him as a fat slob expiring in desert, and having a fling with Satan.

Trump and Satan are now a couple in the new teaser, and ICE raids are on the menu in the episode called “Got a Nut,” in which Mr. Mackay loses his job and desperately tries to find a new way to make a living.

The teaser is just the tip of the iceberg for the Comedy Central-Paramount Plus. Matt Stone and Trey Parker are pushing the envelope with their new $1.5 billion contract.

Viva “South Park”!