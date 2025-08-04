Rupert Murdoch Expanding NY Post to West Coast with Print, Online Edition Full of Right Wing News

Rupert Murdoch is still out there, kicking.

He’s expanding the NY Post to the west coast with something called The California Post.

There will be print and online editions pushing the NY Post’s right wing politics, hysterical rants, and often fictionalized stories.

Stories we only find in the NY Post on the east coast will now be scattered like cancer in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

This includes all the nutty stuff from the columnists who without facts rail against Democrats, including Biden, Obama, Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris, and so on.

The Post also promotes Donald Trump like NFL cheerleaders, promoting his brand of lunacy on a daily basis.

Will California respond to this craziness? With the Los Angeles Times in so much turmoil, and local papers disappearing, this is probably a savvy move.

You have to wonder what Trump has to do with this behind the scenes, by the way. He’s desperate to destroy Gavin Newsom, and Murdoch is no doubt happy to join him.

Read the Post’s announcement here.