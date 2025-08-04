Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Marge Simpson aka the Great Julie Kavner Narrates James L. Brooks’s First Feature Film in 15 Years

By Roger Friedman

James L. Brooks is back.

No one has a resume like Brooks, creator of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “Taxi,” director of “Broadcast News,” “Terms of Endearment,” “As Good As it Gets,” “Spanglish.”

Brooks also created The “Tracey Ullman Show,” from which “The Simpsons” sprang.

Now he’s got “Ella McCay,” featuring an all-star cast including the similarly named Emma Mackey, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Lowden, Kumail Nanjiani, Ayo Edebiri, Spike Fearn, Rebecca Hall, Becky Ann Baker, Joey Brooks with Albert Brooks and Woody Harrelson.

The great Julie Kavner appears on screen and is the film’s narrator. She has been the voice of Marge Simpson for 36 years, but the comedy legend is beloved from the “Mary Tyler Moore” spin off, “Rhoda,” as the main character’s sister, Brenda.

Kavner was part of Woody Allen’s repertory company for a while, appearing in “Radio Days,” “Hannah and Her Sisters,” “Alice,” “Shadows and Fog,” “New York Stories,” “Deconstructing Harry,” and the TV production of “Don’t Drink the Water.”

She also starred in Nora Ephron’s lost gem, “This is My Life,” a kind of early “Mrs. Maisel” story written by Meg Wolitzer, and worth a look on streaming.

It’s so good to see Kavner back on screen, and Brooks — who’s 85! — back in the director’s chair. Maybe everything will be okay, after all.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

