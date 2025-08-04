Monday, August 4, 2025
Law & Disorder: “SVU” and “Organized Crime” are Now a Metaverse That Will Reunite Benson and Stabler Again

By Roger Friedman

Hold on, because there are a lot of changes coming to “SVU” and “Organized Crime” in September.

Call it “Law & Disorder.”

First: “Organized Crime,” the Chris Meloni drama that never found its footing on NBC, was sent to Peacock last spring.

Now, NBC is going to show all those episodes on NBC not in the summer but right after “SVU” at 10pm as if they were new. So if you don’t have Peacock, or thought “OC” was cancelled, it’s back.

As they used to say on NBC, if you never saw it, it’s new to you!

With the return of “OC” (because a promised show never materialized), Chris Meloni is coming back to “SVU” as Elliot Stabler in the continuing platonic romance with Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson. These people are 60 years old and for 30 years have never consummated their relationship. Not even a real kiss. They will be doing this an old age home one day!

Two actors from “SVU’s” almost 30 year old history are coming back, too. Dean Winters — who’s made a fortune doing insurance commercials — and BD Wong, who was once a Broadway star, are returning to their old roles.

Also, Kelli Giddish — who was knocked to recurring status after 12 seasons — is coming back as a regular as Rollins. Octavio Pisano, whose character was sent off to greener pastures at the end of last season, is back nevertheless in the season premiere.

Where have these characters been? Frozen in time, apparently. Benson will thaw them out. Listen, the reruns are so ubiquitous that time has no meaning on “SVU.” It’s all become a metaverse!

It also looks like maybe Dann Florek will make a cameo as Captain Cragen.

So NBC has returned producer Dick Wolf to his Thursday kingdom. He’ll kic off the season with a three way “Law & Order” crossover on September 25th.

What will happen to “Organized Crime” after last spring’s episodes run out? Hard to say. Meloni just signed to star in an HBO series, so it may be a while before “Organized Crime” returns again. Or if ever. Or maybe this is Wolf’s way of just reintegrating him onto “SVU.”

Check your Wonder Ball for more information!

