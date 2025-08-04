Justin Bieber, Who Wrestles with Mental Illness and Depression, Posts Pictures Shooting M9 Assault Rifle Banned in Canada

Justin Bieber, heavily tattooed and almost always shirtless, is the epitome of the white trash pop star.

Now the 31 year old father of a toddler is revealing himself even more with shocking pictures and videos. For the first time, we see — thanks to his own social media posts –Bieber shooting an M9 Assault Rifle, banned in Canada.

For years, Bieber has pleaded mental health issues, so owning and/or shooting an assault rifle might be considered a problem. In the pictures he’s also shooting a Beretta M9 pistol.

This is your American Idol (see first picture below). He’s arbitrarily cancelled tours, backed himself into financial peril, spat on unwitting pedestrians. He made a scene in Amsterdam years ago when he wrote in the guest book at the Anne Frank house that he was sure the famed victim of the Holocaust “would have been a Belieber.”

He also frequently posts about his devotion to Jesus.

Bieber’s new album, “Swag,” is dead in the water with fewer than 300,000 copies sold.

How does wife Hailey Baldwin feel about all this? Bieber posted a selfie with the comment” “Broke another olive branch.”

PS Many commenters on Instagram have pointed out that Bieber commands his machine gun in pastel colored slippers, which may be the most egregious part of this story.