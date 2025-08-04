Donald Trump Calls Sydney Sweeney Commercial for Good Jeans “HOTTEST” After Learning She’s a Republican

Since Donald Trump spells blonde bombshell Sudney Sweeney’s name “Sidney”in a new tweet, he probably thought she was a man up til this weekend.
Then her controversial ad campaign for Good Jeans was pointed out to him, and the fact that she’s a Republican.
Now, misspelling her first name, he says her commercials is all caps the HOTTEST. He’s nothing if not consistent.
Trump: Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican? Now I love her ad. If she is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic pic.twitter.com/ylJeb5OUks— Acyn (@Acyn) August 4, 2025