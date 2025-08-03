Sunday, August 3, 2025
Box Office: “Fantastic Four” Crossing $200 Mil Today After Rain Drenched Friday Slowed it Down

By Roger Friedman

“The Fantastic Four” would have made $200 million last night had it not been for the weather.

Rain was drenching and winds were wild Friday. Here in New York we had water gushing in torrents down the steps of subway stations. It was not a night to go to the movies.

Still, “FF4” is hitting $200 million today. As a new, standalone movie it’s been a big hit. It’s also one of the best reviewed movies of its kind, from both critics and audiences.

Along with “Superman,” “Sinners,” “F1,” “Jurassic World,” and so on, summer 2025 has been pretty, pretty good.

This weekend, “Naked Gun” jumped into the mix with $17 million. Again, not bad for a comedy, a reinvention of a film that first appeared in 1988. Man’s laughter turned out to be infectious. (See the movie for the reference.)

Plus, “Bad Guys 2” joined the list of animated feature hits this summer with $22 million.

After this big run of studio blockbusters, the box office will go into a slide through Labor Day. It’s inevitable. But all of those top hits will keep drawing audiences.

Onward and upward! Just think: on the 15th, we’ll get new film called “Americana” starring Sydney Sweeney, now the center of massive negative attention. She’s a registered Republican in ad many are calling racist. Her red carpet should be so much fun!

