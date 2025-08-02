Saturday, August 2, 2025
Donate
BooksMediaTelevision

Kamala’s Book Is Number 1 on Amazon After Colbert Show: 2 Months Before Pub Date and Not Yet Discounted

By Roger Friedman

Share

Just in case you were wondering:

former VP Kamala Harris’s book is a runaway best seller.

Even though today is August 2nd and the book isn’t published until September 26th.

“10 Days” is number 1 on amazon. At its publisher price of 30 bucks, not discounted.

This comes from Harris’s appearance on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show on Thursday night.

The book was a surprise, as was the booking.

Harris handled herself with grace and aplomb. Colbert was the perfect interviewer.

I’m laughing because the NY Post has tried to make it seem like the whole thing was a failure.

The interview was a total success, however, and the book is the number 1 bestseller.

Harris is going to tell story of how she learned Joe Biden was not going to run, how she was his replacement, and how the shortest presidential campaign in history — one without primaries — was hastily assembled. She’s already made it clear she’s not throwing Biden under the bus. She has too much respect for him and for herself.

Who gets the last laugh now.

PS Do I think she could win now? No. It’s not for lack of qualifications. America will never elect a woman, and especially a Black one. These are sad facts. To bring in Republicans, the Democrats need strong white guys.

Here are clips from the show from my first story.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com