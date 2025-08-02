Kamala’s Book Is Number 1 on Amazon After Colbert Show: 2 Months Before Pub Date and Not Yet Discounted

Just in case you were wondering:

former VP Kamala Harris’s book is a runaway best seller.

Even though today is August 2nd and the book isn’t published until September 26th.

“10 Days” is number 1 on amazon. At its publisher price of 30 bucks, not discounted.

This comes from Harris’s appearance on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show on Thursday night.

The book was a surprise, as was the booking.

Harris handled herself with grace and aplomb. Colbert was the perfect interviewer.

I’m laughing because the NY Post has tried to make it seem like the whole thing was a failure.

The interview was a total success, however, and the book is the number 1 bestseller.

Harris is going to tell story of how she learned Joe Biden was not going to run, how she was his replacement, and how the shortest presidential campaign in history — one without primaries — was hastily assembled. She’s already made it clear she’s not throwing Biden under the bus. She has too much respect for him and for herself.

Who gets the last laugh now.

PS Do I think she could win now? No. It’s not for lack of qualifications. America will never elect a woman, and especially a Black one. These are sad facts. To bring in Republicans, the Democrats need strong white guys.

Here are clips from the show from my first story.