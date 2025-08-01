Friday, August 1, 2025
Kamala Harris’s Book, “107 Days” Starts at Number 2 on Amazon After Colbert Show Triumph — 2 Months Before Availability

By Roger Friedman

How popular is Stephen Colbert’s show?

His only guest last night was former Vice President Kamala Harris. She was there to promote her surprise book, “107 Days,” which won’t be published for two months.

The book has shot to number 2 on the Amazon bestseller list overnight.

Even Harris’s booking on the show was last minute. At the beginning of the week, CBS sent out a press release with Colbert’s main guest listed as the head of National Public Radio.

That would have been interesting since NPR has been defunded by Donald Trump just as he’s gotten Colbert kicked off the air.

But there was Harris, making a lot of sense when she wasn’t punctuating her ideas with laughter. Overall, it was a great evening. Harris did put a good word out there – “capitulation” — something that she said surprised her, that so many media gatekeepers have just bowed to Trump rather than fight him.

One irony of the night is that her book is published by Simon and Schuster, which, like CBS, is part of Paramount. Of course, where else would she launch “107 Days” besides Colbert? It was the perfect forum.

“107 Days” sounds like it’s going to be a big hit.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards.

