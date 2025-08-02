Saturday, August 2, 2025
Donate
BusinessMovies

Box Office: “Naked Gun” Opens to $6.3 Mil, “Fantastic Four” Still Number 1, “Bad Guys 2” Brings $9.1 Mil

By Roger Friedman

Share

Surely, you jest.

“Don’t call me Shirley.”

Alas, in the new “Naked Gun,” there is no riff on the famous line from the Zucker-Abrams-Zucker playbook.

Still, the new “Naked Gun” brought in $6.3 million including Thursday previews and Friday shows.

That’s not bad considering the last minute onslaught of publicity that included a faux celebrity romance between stars Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson, and then speculation about Neeson’s private areas from insane former model Janice Dickinson.

“Naked Gun” will probably not clear $20 million for the weekend, but the budget is low and hopes are high to get close to that number.

The other new movie is “Bad Guys 2.” It’s animated, with actors like Sam Rockwell, Anthony Ramos, Zazie Beetz, etc. “Bad Guys 2” is another hit from Universal, kicking off the weekend with $9.1 million.

That leaves “Fantastic Four,” heading toward $200 million, and “Superman” going for $300 million.

“Eddington” and a couple of other A24 movies aren’t doing much business. But the mini studio is about to launch Spike Lee’s highly anticipated “Highest and Lowest,” which should be a big launch.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com