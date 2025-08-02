Box Office: “Naked Gun” Opens to $6.3 Mil, “Fantastic Four” Still Number 1, “Bad Guys 2” Brings $9.1 Mil

Surely, you jest.

“Don’t call me Shirley.”

Alas, in the new “Naked Gun,” there is no riff on the famous line from the Zucker-Abrams-Zucker playbook.

Still, the new “Naked Gun” brought in $6.3 million including Thursday previews and Friday shows.

That’s not bad considering the last minute onslaught of publicity that included a faux celebrity romance between stars Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson, and then speculation about Neeson’s private areas from insane former model Janice Dickinson.

“Naked Gun” will probably not clear $20 million for the weekend, but the budget is low and hopes are high to get close to that number.

The other new movie is “Bad Guys 2.” It’s animated, with actors like Sam Rockwell, Anthony Ramos, Zazie Beetz, etc. “Bad Guys 2” is another hit from Universal, kicking off the weekend with $9.1 million.

That leaves “Fantastic Four,” heading toward $200 million, and “Superman” going for $300 million.

“Eddington” and a couple of other A24 movies aren’t doing much business. But the mini studio is about to launch Spike Lee’s highly anticipated “Highest and Lowest,” which should be a big launch.