Will Samantha Return for the End of “Sex and the City”? Actress Kim Cattrall Posts Pic of Serene Sunset

Kim Cattrall seems pretty Zen about the end of “Sex and the City.”

She posted a beautiful photo of a Vancouver sunset a short time ago. She wrote: “It’s the end of a very long week.”

Is that code for HBO negotiated all week to get Cattrall as Samantha back for the final episode?

Or is it code for Cattrall said no after a lot of wrangling.

My guess is, she won’t make an appearance. She’s stated her feelings clearly. She already did one quick cameo, filmed away from the other women. That was hard enough to pull off. Reports said Kim got a million bucks for that little scene, although that seems high.

Kim balked at reviving Samantha if she wasn’t going to be paid the same amount as Sarah Jessica Parker. And seriously, in her late 60s, Samantha was not going to be the dirty talking sex explorer she was in her 40s.

Now the character lives in London and has not been part of the “And Just Like That” series. Maybe Carrie will get an email asking her to come visit Samantha in London. But that Zen picture, I think, means all is good. Move on.