Pop Fizz: Justin Bieber’s “Swag” Album a Bust with Less than 300K Sold, CD Won’t Be Ready til December

Justin Bieber’s surprise comeback album is a bust.

“Swag” has dropped to number 25 on iTunes after just three weeks.

Approximate sales right now are 235,000 almost all from streaming. The number will update tonight but still be less than 300,000.

Bieber didn’t make any promotional appearances or perform any part of the album live. He no longer tours. So “Swag” didn’t have much of a chance.

Also, because it was dropped digitally without warning, “Swag” has no swag to sell — no CDs or LPs. The CD will be available December 12th. By that time, what little interest there was should be dissipated to zero.

“Swag” produced only one minor single — “Daisies” — which never really took off despite a big effort on social media.

The whole project has been hampered by Bieber’s own social media depicting him as tattooed shirtless pot-head who acts like’s a 16 year old delinquent. He’s actually 32, and a father.

Meanwhile, Bieber’s wife, the formerly Hailey Baldwin, has turned into a cosmetics magnate. She sold her company for nearly a billion dollars. Her insistence on being an adult has paid off.

Now that “Swag” is over, Bieber can turn to his interest: selling ugly slippers and sunglasses under the band “Skylrk.”