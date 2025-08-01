Friday, August 1, 2025
Liam Neeson-Pamela Anderson Romance Rumor Doesn’t Do Much for “Naked Gun” B.O. Previews Despite “Man’s Laughter”

By Roger Friedman

The best line in the new “Naked Gun” involves Liam Neeson’s Frank Drebin not understanding a word he’s read.

Drebin thinks “manslaughter” is actually “man’s laughter.”

It takes the audience a beat to grasp Frank’s dimness. The audience’s laughter is actually a chuckle but the next scene is already in progress.

That may be the problem with the new “Naked Gun,” which doesn’t have the rhythm of the original, although it tries hard.

Last night, previews of the new movie brought in just $1.6 million, suggesting a $15 million opening weekend. We’ll see how that goes.

Paramount needs this hit. They’ve put a lot into stoking a real life romance fantasy between stars Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson. Is it true? Does it matter? Or is it just part of the put-on? The notion of this romance replicated faster than COVID among the entertainment press. It seems unlikely, but there it is for our entertainment.

I just caught Pam Anderson’s forage in the Criterion Closet, which is far more interesting so far than any of the romance stuff. Her unexpected bid for respectability after decades of being a flibbertigibbet is kind of remarkable.

