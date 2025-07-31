Trump Spending $200 Mil of Americans’ Dollars on Unnecessary New White House Ballroom: How it Can Be Stopped

Feeling a bit of a pinch in the wallet lately?

Well, Donald Trump has new plans for our money.

He’s spending $200 million of our money on an unnecessary ballroom at the White House.

For 250 years, the White House has survived without a grand ballroom. But now Trump wants one for his ‘kingdom.’

This is after breaking the law and accepting a new Air Force One jet from Qatar. Retro-fitting the plane will cost between $400 million and $1 billion.

Again, this will be charged to the American people, along with $36 million this year for his weekend trips back and forth to his properties.

Trump has just recently paved over Jackie Kennedy’s famous Rose Garden at the White House, ruining it until it can be jack-hammered up by a new president in January 2029.

Hey MAGA: is this what you voted for?

Gas and grocery prices have not dropped at all since Trump took over on January 20th. Groceries are more expensive, and Trump has done everything to kill off electric cars in order to help the oil companies and drive up the cost of filling a car.

Trump’s White House website states:

“President Trump has chosen McCrery Architects as lead architect, which is well-known for their classical architectural design and based in our nation’s capital.

The construction team will be headed by Clark Construction, and the engineering team will be led by AECOM.

The project will begin in September 2025, and it is expected to be completed long before the end of President Trump’s term.

President Trump, and other patriot donors, have generously committed to donating the funds necessary to build this approximately $200 million dollar structure. The United States Secret Service will provide the necessary security enhancements and modifications.”

Can this be stopped? Call the White House at (202) 456-7041 and insist that the ballroom plan be scuttled.