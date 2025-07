Kamala Harris is coming to the Stephen Colbert show tonight.

It’s a last minute booking for the announcement of Harris’s surprise book, “107 Days.”

Harris posted notice of the book this morning. It’s about, as she says, the shortest presidential campaign in history.

Given Colbert’s recent cancellation, and all the noise around it, this could be his highest rated show so far.

See Harris’s announcement about “107 Days,” to be published September 23rd, here: