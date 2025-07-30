UPDATE: Boom! Trump Teeny Penis Episode Biggest “South Park” Premiere on Comedy Central Since 1999

UPDATE

Paramount Plus and Comedy Central have the numbers on the season 27 premiere of “South Park.”

Total viewers came to 5.9 million across the cable channel and the streamer.

That’s the biggest season premiere of “South Park” since 2022 — and it was up 15% from the Season 26 premiere by 130,000 viewers.

On Comedy Central, the linear channel, Season 27 was the highest premiere since 1999.

Comedy Central is re-running the show tonight at 10pm. It’s also still available on Paramount Plus FOREVER, or at least until the new owners pull it down.

Elon Musk will be pleased to know that #SouthPark trended on X for over 12 hours, ranking #1 for 5 hours, according to Paramount.

The next episode of “South Park” airs August 6th. So if you couldn’t get into the “Hamilton” 10th anniversary show on Broadway, you’ve got something great to watch at home.

BTW, a picture released today shows that Matt Stone used his finger, dressed with a little face, to represent Trump’s anatomical shortcomings.