Billy Joel Sales Keep Rising Thanks to HBO Doc: 13 Albums on iTunes Top 100, 6 Singles, Totals Up 32%

Billy Joel’s documentary “And So It Goes” is a gift that keeps on giving.

Since Friday’s second part drop on HBO, Billy’s sales have gone through the roof.

He’s got 13 albums on the iTunes Top 100 including the newly released documentary soundtrack with 150 tracks.

One of the albums that’s hit the chart is classical pianist Hyung-Ki Joo’s “Billy Joel: Fantasies & Delusions, Op. 1-10 – Music for Solo Piano.” It’s all classical music written by Joel. It’s number 11!

Billy also has six songs on the singles chart.

Total sales in the last week are up 32.5% according to Luminate. All told, with streaming, Billy’s sold over 550,000 albums this year despite the fact that he stopped touring to recover from a brain injury. (He’s ok now.)

Plus, he hasn’t made a new album since 1994.

Clearly, Billy’s amazing catalog of hits keeps bringing in new fans. A lot of younger people are probably just finding him for the first time.

Directors Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin have done a terrific job of peeking behind the curtain of Billy’s life and dramas.

No ratings numbers yet from HBO, but you can tell from the record sales that have to be good.