“South Park” Trump Episode Hits 1.8 Million Viewers, See Trailer for Next Episode (Featuring Satan)

The “South Park” premiere for season 27 continues to grow in numbers.

So far, 1.8 million households have watched last week’s opening episode in which Trump and Paramount — which just paid the show’s creators $1.5 billion — were mercilessly skewered.

Trump’s teeny penis, cuddling with Satan in bed, and the president’s ultimate suing of Jesus, appeared on Comedy Central with little notice and no teaser.

Initially the ratings were 430,000. But since it first aired, the show has jumped to 1.8 million.

Comedy Central will let the premiere simmer, racking up more numbers, as it waits until August 6th for the 2nd episode.

Below is the trailer, although it’s just a tease and does not really indicate what Matt Stone and Trey Parker will include.

So far, Trump himself has not written about “South Park” on his truthsocial.com which is odd since he usually attacks anyone who says a bad word about him. Officially The White House said “South Park” wasn’t popular anymore. LOL.

You can watch the episode on Paramount Plus.