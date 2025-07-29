Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Legacy Pop Star Mariah Carey Faces Expensive Reality: No One, Not Even Her Lambs, Is Buying Her Latest Songs

By Roger Friedman

It’s time for Mariah Carey to face the music. No one is buying her latest records. Not even her lambs.

Mariah’s new single, “Sugar Sweet,” was released on Thursday night. It’s now at number 79 on iTunes.

The single has just 919,000 plays on Spotify. On YouTube, “Sugar Sweet” is at only 524,000 views. These sound like big numbers but they translate into few sales.

“Sugar Sweet” is the second strike from Mariah’s forthcoming album. The first one was “Type Dangerous,” which died on the vine.

The new album, called “Here for It All,” comes at the end of September. To make it til then, Carey’s new Gamma Records may have to release two more singles. This playbook doesn’t work anymore. By the time the album arrives, four tracks could be rejected. And then what? The biggest problem? These songs sound like leftovers from 2005. Some fans have mentioned on line that they could have been outcasts from Mariah’s last album, 2018’s “Caution,” which has sold only 238,000 copies. What should happen now? Put the brakes on “Here for It All.” Rethink it. Try and do something clever and serious. The way this is going, “Here for It All,” is headed for oblivion. It’s time for Mariah to do something with her unique voice that will reinvent her career. Of course, Christmas is always around the corner. She can always rely on her perennial holiday song and Santa suit to save the year.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

