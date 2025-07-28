Ozzy Osbourne Rules the Charts A Week After Death: Top 4 Singles on iTunes, 21 of Top 100 Albums, Up 325% Overnight

Usually after a rock star dies their records go up the charts for a couple of days.

But Ozzy Osbourne died six days ago and he is still ruling the charts.

Ozzy has 18 singles on the iTunes Top 100. He also has the top 4 of 5.

On the iTunes album chart, Ozzy has a shocking 21 albums.

These numbers come from solo releases and Black Sabbath.

His places on the singles charts has helped to drive everything else that’s contemporary way down. Mariah Carey’s “Sugar Sweet” has fallen to 49 after just four days.

There are similar numbers on amazon.com for CDs and vinyl.

Luminate shows a 325% increase in sales of Ozzy’s records, including streaming, just between July 22 and 24.

We’ve seen these increases with Prince, David Bowie, Michael Jackson, and others. But this one is pretty unique.

What a lovely tribute to a real rock legend. Also, it shows his popularity has never faded for a second.