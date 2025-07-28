Monday, July 28, 2025
News: HBO’s “The Gilded Age” Gets 4th Season, Beanie Feldstein Joins Ariana Grande, Etc for “Focker-in-Law”)

By Roger Friedman

Unsurprising news of the day:

HBO has renewed “The Gilded Age” for a fourth season. This current season ratings are up and the show has hit its stride. I said all along they’d go five seasons, and now we’re almost there.

Congrats to Julian Fellowes and the triple A cast for making an old fashioned American soap opera sing. Plus, the hats should have their own manual for use.

Are there any more Broadway stars we haven’t seen on this show? Bernadette Peters needs to get in there. And there should be a musical episode!

In movie news, the “Meet the Parents” fourth chapter will be called “Focker-in-Law.” A cast list was announced this morning with Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Blythe Danner, Teri Polo, and Owen Wilson reprising their roles from previous installments.

Ariana Grande had already been announced. Beanie Feldstein was added to the list. But sign of Skyler Gisondo, who was scooped to be Stiller and Polo’s son. What happened? Maybe Ariana got the job for boyfriend Ethan Slater. Anything is possible.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

