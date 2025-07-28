News: HBO’s “The Gilded Age” Gets 4th Season, Beanie Feldstein Joins Ariana Grande, Etc for “Focker-in-Law”)

Unsurprising news of the day:

HBO has renewed “The Gilded Age” for a fourth season. This current season ratings are up and the show has hit its stride. I said all along they’d go five seasons, and now we’re almost there.

Congrats to Julian Fellowes and the triple A cast for making an old fashioned American soap opera sing. Plus, the hats should have their own manual for use.

Are there any more Broadway stars we haven’t seen on this show? Bernadette Peters needs to get in there. And there should be a musical episode!

In movie news, the “Meet the Parents” fourth chapter will be called “Focker-in-Law.” A cast list was announced this morning with Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Blythe Danner, Teri Polo, and Owen Wilson reprising their roles from previous installments.

Ariana Grande had already been announced. Beanie Feldstein was added to the list. But sign of Skyler Gisondo, who was scooped to be Stiller and Polo’s son. What happened? Maybe Ariana got the job for boyfriend Ethan Slater. Anything is possible.