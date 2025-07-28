Monday, July 28, 2025
Donate
Politics

Donald Trump on Dire Situation in Gaza: Thinks Anne Frank Story Happened in the Movies, and in Germany (Watch)

By Roger Friedman

Share

Donald Trump has no idea what he’s talking about or anything about history.

His claims of going to any college or even high school are now in doubt.

Speaking today about the dire situation in Gaza, Trump presented this idiotic idea: that the story of Anne Frank — whose name he doesn’t know — is fiction. “You see it in the movies.”

Also, he thinks whatever happened, was in Germany.

Anne Frank was from Amsterdam, Holland, and that’s where her family sought refuge from the Nazis in an attic until they were found and killed by the Nazim.ms.

Trump has blabbered many insane lies over the last six months, but this one seems worse than all of them.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com