Donald Trump on Dire Situation in Gaza: Thinks Anne Frank Story Happened in the Movies, and in Germany (Watch)

Donald Trump has no idea what he’s talking about or anything about history.

His claims of going to any college or even high school are now in doubt.

Speaking today about the dire situation in Gaza, Trump presented this idiotic idea: that the story of Anne Frank — whose name he doesn’t know — is fiction. “You see it in the movies.”

Also, he thinks whatever happened, was in Germany.

Anne Frank was from Amsterdam, Holland, and that’s where her family sought refuge from the Nazis in an attic until they were found and killed by the Nazim.ms.

Trump has blabbered many insane lies over the last six months, but this one seems worse than all of them.