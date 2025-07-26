“Coyote v. Acme,” the Movie Warner Bros. Didn’t Want Us to See, Set for Late August: from “Superman” Producer

“Coyote v. Acme” is here.

The movie Warner Bros. didn’t want to release is coming on August 28th from Ketchup Entertainment.

Live action and animation, “Coyote v. Acme” tells the story of the Coyote taking Acme Corp to court for preventing him from finally snagging the Road Runner.

Warner’s made it, and was set to release it. But then David Zaslav bought the company and they pulled it back. Coyote, Road Runner, and Acme, are all owned by Warner’s.

Did the studio make a mistake? Is “Coyote v. Acme” a winner after all? Or is it just a curio that will fade fast. Ketchup is a small distributor that wants some attention.

Ironically, “Coyote” is co-produced by James Gunn, producer and director of Warner’s current smash hit, “Superman.” Co- producer is Chris deFaria with a screenplay by Samy Burch. Will Forte and John Cena co-star with Coyote and Road Runner.