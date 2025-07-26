Coldplay’s Chris Martin Wrecked Astronomer CEO’s Life, Now Company Hires Gwyneth Paltrow for Witty Video Response

Until last week, no one in the real world had ever heard of a company called Astronomer.

Then the CEO went to a Coldplay concert outside of Boston with his sidepiece, got picked up on the kisscam, and the rest is history.

Andy Byron’s life has been ruined. Astronomer kicked him to the curb and his wife is about to file for divorce.

Meantime, what about Astronomer? The company must have hired a crisis PR team, and they came up with a clever idea. Engage Gwyneth Paltrow, ex wife of Coldplay leader Chris Martin, to make a short, funny video about the company.

I still don’t know what Astronomer does, and I’m sure Gwyneth doesn’t either. But this was a snappy response to what became a tempest in an international teapot.

Consciously uncoupled, Paltrow and Martin have now made money off of Chris announcing to the world that Bryon and the married head of his HR department were having an affair.

Viva la vida!