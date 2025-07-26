Saturday, July 26, 2025
Box Office: Marvel’s “Fantastic Four” Skyrockets on Friday, Heads Toward $100 Mil Plus Weekend

By Roger Friedman

Listen, things were so bad that a “Fantastic Four” movie was once made that was never released.

The four movies that did see the light were meh, big shrugs that didn’t do well at the box office.

But Mark Shakman’s full conceived “First Steps” is skyrocketing since opening Thursday night.

The Thurs-Friday combined opening night has brought in $57 million. If the numbers hold, “First Steps” will have a $100 million-plus weekend.

In other words, Pedro Pascal — who’s everywhere and in everything — will finally have a hit movie.

His other movie right now, “The Materialists,” has made around $35 million. He’s in it with a bunch of name actors including Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans. It’s immaterial.

Pascal left his hit HBO series, “The Last of Us,” two episodes into its second season. He can only return in flashbacks since his character, Joel, was brutally killed.

Pascal will get two more “FF4” movies out of this, a full trilogy. So will his co-stars Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss Bacharach, and Joseph Quinn, who looks like Robert Downey Jr 40 years ago.

I’m nominating “FF4” for all production design awards. The production is so well conceived and designed you actually fall into this world in ways no other Marvel movie has succeeded.

Meantime, both “Superman” and “Jurassic World: Rebirth” edge closer every day to $300 million domestically. “Lilo and Stitch” is over $400 million. “How to Train Your Dragon” is at $255 million.

