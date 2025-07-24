Thursday, July 24, 2025
“South Park” Just as Popular as It Was in 1997: White House Lies About Show “Hitting Record Lows” After Anti-Trump Episode

By Roger Friedman

Donald Trump hasn’t said anything yet on his Truth Social.

But the White House released a ridiculous statement about “South Park” today after last night’s wild anti Trump episode.

They claim that “South Park” is a shadow of its former self.

In fact, after 28 years, “South Park” is booming. This week, creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker signed a new $1.5 billion deal with Paramount.

If you look at the ratings graph below, you’ll see the series has had consistent numbers every single year. Last night’s ratings won’t be known until tomorrow, but I’d bet they’re off the charts.

Here’s what the White House said:

“The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end – for years they have come after ‘South Park’ for what they labeled as ‘offense’ content, but suddenly they are praising the show,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said in a statement to Variety. Just like the creators of ‘South Park,’ the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows.”

