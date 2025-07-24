“South Park”: Jesus Tells Town Trump is Suing Him, Naked Trump’s MicroPenis Speaks, Depressed Kids Attempt Suicide (Watch Trailer)

Tonight, “South Park” — a Paramount TV show on Comedy Central– returned with a new season opener that has already caused an avalanche of press since its debut at 10pm Eastern.

They eviscerated Donald Trump in short order, including mocking his penis size.

The trailer gives some evidence of the episode, which peels paint off the walls. The whole episode will be on Paramount Plus later today, we hope.

“South Park” lampoons the CBS Paramount settlement, the cancellation of Colbert, and about two dozen other things including a naked Trump in bed with his lover, Satan, who complains that Trump is worse than his previous lover, Saddam Hussein.

There’s a lot of talk lampooning “60 Minutes” and Paramount settling the lawsuit with Trump. But what viewers may find more shocking is Jesus himself telling the people of South Park that he’s being sued by Trump for failing to get religion into schools.

Also, two of the South Park kids attempt suicide (a gas hose in a car) because they fear Woke is dead and not coming back.

It’s just a matter of time before Trump threatens to sue Paramount again.

How Trey Parker and Matt Stone got this on the air is a wonderment. They just signed a $1.5 billion contract with the company.

Stay tuned…bad stuff is coming…

