“South Park” Creators Gamble New $1.5 Billion Deal with Paramount on New Episode That Mocks, Eviscerates Trump — Even His Penis Size (Watch Trailer)

By Roger Friedman

Tonight, “South Park” — a Paramount TV show on Comedy Central– returned with a new season opener that has already caused an avalanche of press since its debut at 10pm Eastern.

 

They eviscerated Donald Trump in short order, including mocking his penis size.

The trailer gives some evidence of the episode, which peels paint off the walls. The whole episode will be on Paramount Plus later today, we hope.

“South Park” lampoons the CBS Paramount settlement, the cancellation of Colbert, and about two dozen other things. It also brings back Saddam Hussein as Trump’s lover.

It’s just a matter of time before Trump threatens to sue Paramount again.

How Trey Parker and Matt Stone got this on the air is a wonderment. They just signed a $1.5 billion contract with the company.

Stay tuned…bad stuff is coming…

