RIP Great Jazz Trumpeter Chuck Mangione, 84, Had 14 Grammy Nominations, Enduring Instrumental Hit “Feels So Good”

RIP Chuck Mangione, 84.

The famed trumpeter died in his sleep this morning at home in Rochester, New York.

Chuck had 14 Grammy nominations and something every jazz player covets: a rare instrumental hit single with “Feels So Good.” The track has earned Mangione millions and is used constantly after 40 years in commercials. It’s played on every soft jazz station in the world.

His many other credits included “Chase the Clouds Away,” which was used during the 1976 Olympic Games. Mangione performed “Give It All You Got” at the closing ceremony of the 1980 Winter Games in Lake Placid, N.Y.