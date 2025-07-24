Richie Sambora Drops New Hot Solo Single Tonight: “Born to Rock” Deserves Airplay on Classic Rock Stations

So happy for Richie Sambora.

The ex-Bon Jovi guitarist and singer has his new first solo single in decades coming out tonight. (Wikipedia says he had others more recently, but I never heard of them and they couldn’t have been this good!)

“Born to Rock” sounds like perfection. Big sound, great guitar solo, and terrific rock vocals. Very catchy.

Classic rock stations: you owe Richie a break after 40 years. Play this record, please.

Carol Miller (my friend), this means you!