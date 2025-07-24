Thursday, July 24, 2025
I Told You: Tanya Simon Made Executive Producer of “60 Minutes,” Longtime Exec Daughter of Beloved Late Correspondent

By Roger Friedman

I told you exclusively on April 23rd that Tanya Simon would be the new EP of “60 Minutes.”

CBS confirmed the news yesterday.

“It is a privilege to lead ’60 Minutes’ and its formidable team of journalists,” Simon said in a prepared statement. “’60’ is in a class of its own, upholding a legacy of extraordinary and thought-provoking journalism for more than half a century. I’m deeply committed to this level of excellence and I look forward to delivering an exciting season of signature ’60’ stories that cover a wide range of subjects for a broad audience and engage viewers with their world.”

How Simon — daughter of late great “60 Minutes” correspondent Bob Simon — will deal with the new owners of CBS after the embarrassing lawsuit settlement with Donald Trump remains to be seen. Will the show pull punches or forge ahead in its exposes of Trump, Epstein etc?

Exclusive: New “60 Minutes” Chief Likely Tanya Simon, Now Exec Editor, Daughter of Beloved Late CBS News Star Bob Simon

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

