I Told You: Tanya Simon Made Executive Producer of “60 Minutes,” Longtime Exec Daughter of Beloved Late Correspondent

I told you exclusively on April 23rd that Tanya Simon would be the new EP of “60 Minutes.”

CBS confirmed the news yesterday.

“It is a privilege to lead ’60 Minutes’ and its formidable team of journalists,” Simon said in a prepared statement. “’60’ is in a class of its own, upholding a legacy of extraordinary and thought-provoking journalism for more than half a century. I’m deeply committed to this level of excellence and I look forward to delivering an exciting season of signature ’60’ stories that cover a wide range of subjects for a broad audience and engage viewers with their world.”

How Simon — daughter of late great “60 Minutes” correspondent Bob Simon — will deal with the new owners of CBS after the embarrassing lawsuit settlement with Donald Trump remains to be seen. Will the show pull punches or forge ahead in its exposes of Trump, Epstein etc?