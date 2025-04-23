Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Donate
MediaTelevision

Exclusive: New “60 Minutes” Chief Likely Tanya Simon, Now Exec Editor, Daughter of Beloved Late CBS News Star Bob Simon

By Roger Friedman

Share

“60 Minutes” is in the news right now.

The six decades old revered news program lost its editor in chief yesterday. Bill Owens sent out a memo and made no secret that he felt he’d lost control of the show over the ever increasing anti-Trump tilt of stories.

I’m told he was fired by CBS owner Shari Redstone. “He did not quit,” says a source who claims that aside from the politics, Owens was not liked by the staff.

Now I’m told that Owens’ successor will likely be Tanya Simon, the show’s executive editor since 2019. Tanya is an accomplished and respected journalist and also the daughter of beloved late “60 Minutes” correspondent Bob Simon.

My source, who has a long CBS history, says: “Trump wanted a head [on a stick] and he got one with Bill Owens.”

Trump — already suing “60 Minutes” over the Kamala Harris interview from last fall — was clearly provoked by Owens. Two weeks ago, ignoring a memo from Redstone, Owens aired two segments in the same night that made Trump look like an idiot. One was Scott Pelley’s interview with Ukraine president Zelensky. It was devastating. The other, equally bad, was about Greenland.

I was so excited about those reports I wrote about them here. Owens must have known what would happen. And now he’s out of a job.

I wonder if that episode will be repeated this summer.

keep refreshing…

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com