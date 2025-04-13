Monday, April 14, 2025
MediaTelevision

Trump Attacks “60 Minutes” After CBS Show Runs Excellent Pieces on Ukraine and Greenland: “They should lose their license!”

By Roger Friedman

CBS’s the “60 Minutes” ran two breathtakingly good stories tonight.

Scott Pelley interviewed Volodomyr Zelensky about the destruciton of Ukraine by Putin, and Donald Trump’s obsession with the Russian leader.

Then Jon Wertheim’s piece on Greenland was so incisive and full of information we didn’t have — who these are, were, and where they’re going. Greenland is not letting Trump invade their sovereign nation.

Trump’s response? That CBS should lose its license for broadcasting these two well told stories.

Of course, that’s his right under the First Amendment. But he has so denigrated real journalism and mocked the First Amendment, it’s mind boggling. He’s a purveyor of lies and “alternative facts.”

Trump is dizzyingly stupid, and morally corrupt. The juxtaposition of the US abandoning an ally and threatening to attack another should be a wake up call to everyone. America is being destroyed by Donald Trump. It’s very sad.

But these Trump posts say one thing: he’s still paying attention to mainstream media, and to “60 Minutes.” Those pieces hit home.

Trump, of course, is famously suing CBS, claiming “60 Minutes” edited a Kamala Harris interview during the election campaign. He’s wrong, and it’s provable. They did nothing of the sort. But Trump is trying to pressure the network to settle, or try to destroy them in the process. As usual he’s on the wrong side of the debate.

