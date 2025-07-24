HBO’s “The Gilded Age” Ratings Rise Again on Channel by 85K Viewers, Up to 4 Million on Max, Other Platforms

HBO says “The Gilded Age” episode 5 has been watched by 4 million people since it aired Sunday night.

Back in the real world, episode had 620,000 viewers on the cable channel, up 85,000 from the week before.

“The Gilded Age” has solidified into a hit soap opera. This year the characters are drawn sharply as are the plots. The dialogue is very winning. There’s no reason why HBO wouldn’t renew for a 4th season.

This is not “Downton Abbey,” which was more leisurely and dramatic. Even with A list actors, “The Gilded Age” is fast fast fast, with quick edits and jumps of story beats to get to the end of the episode.

On Sunday, Carrie Coon’s Bertha Russell faced headwinds from her husband, wealthy George Russell (Morgan Spector) who is losing patience with her as his business goes awry. Julian Fellowes knows good drama, so the upstart Russells are in line for some financial problems and maybe even some marital ones, as well.

There are four more episodes this season. Keep watching. It’s all heading toward respectable chaos.

Stand out special guest: the hilarious Andrea Martin as a psychic bilking Cynthia Nixon’s Aunt Ada in seances. Andrea Martin deserves a special Emmy just for existing.