HBO’s “The Gilded Age” Ratings Rise Again on Channel by 85K Viewers, Up to 4 Million on Max, Other Platforms

By Roger Friedman

HBO says “The Gilded Age” episode 5 has been watched by 4 million people since it aired Sunday night.

Back in the real world, episode had 620,000 viewers on the cable channel, up 85,000 from the week before.

“The Gilded Age” has solidified into a hit soap opera. This year the characters are drawn sharply as are the plots. The dialogue is very winning. There’s no reason why HBO wouldn’t renew for a 4th season.

This is not “Downton Abbey,” which was more leisurely and dramatic. Even with A list actors, “The Gilded Age” is fast fast fast, with quick edits and jumps of story beats to get to the end of the episode.

On Sunday, Carrie Coon’s Bertha Russell faced headwinds from her husband, wealthy George Russell (Morgan Spector) who is losing patience with her as his business goes awry. Julian Fellowes knows good drama, so the upstart Russells are in line for some financial problems and maybe even some marital ones, as well.

There are four more episodes this season. Keep watching. It’s all heading toward respectable chaos.

Stand out special guest: the hilarious Andrea Martin as a psychic bilking Cynthia Nixon’s Aunt Ada in seances. Andrea Martin deserves a special Emmy just for existing.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

