Stevie Nicks, Lindsay Buckingham Album from 1973 Getting Limited Edition Vinyl Reissue, But No Extra Tracks

“Buckingham Nicks,” the original 1973 album from Stevie Nicks and Lindsay Buckingham, is coming back.

The pair of ex lovers and friends who later went on to join Fleetwood Mac are issuing the record on new heavyweight vinyl for the first time. It’s been out of print for years.

They’ve been teasing it for a week or so on social media.

Fans were very excited this past week that the new “Buckingham Nicks” would include demo versions of songs long available on bootlegs. But it won’t. It’s just the original 10 tracks.

The tracks have been “sourced” from the original tapes and presumably remastered, but there’s no indication of a remix or anything particularly special.

There will be a limited edition vinyl version made with 5,000 copies available. There’s an insert With new liner notes From David Fricke in conversation with the musicians. That costs $39.98.

A $79.98 version — with just 2,000 copies made — contains the album on vinyl, two 45 rpm singles that don’t appear on the album, and the interview.

There’s no indication of CDs being issued, or if the album will go to streaming. So far it’s not available in either format.

“Buckingham Nicks” was not a hit when it was released. But it was good enough that Mick Fleetwood asked the pair to join Fleetwood Mac in a new incarnation. Their first collaboration came with 1975’s “Fleetwood Mac” album followed by “Rumours.” The rest is history.

I don’t know why this is being done in such an odd and disappointing way. “Buckingham Nicks” is not “Sgt. Pepper.” Once this reissue happens, the window will close on interest for it. But no one asked me, as they say.

The first “new” single is “Crying in the Night,” which like all the other tracks has been available on YouTube for years and sounds just fine.