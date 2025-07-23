Jimmy Olsen’s Bringing Ariana Grande Home to “Meet the Parents” in the 4th Installment of Hit Comedy Series

Jimmy Olsen — aka Skyler Gisondo — was quite the ladies man in the new “Superman.”

Now he’s going to bring Ariana Grande home to “Meet the Parents” in the 4th installment of the comedy series. The other chapters are “Meet the Fockers” and “Little Fockers.”

The Insneider newsletter reports the Gisondo has been hired to play Ben Stiller and Teri Polo’s son. Is that even possible? Wasn’t the first movie like a week ago?

Anyway, what’s shaping up is that Skyler will bring his girlfriend, played by Ariana Grande, to meet Stiller, Robert De Niro and so on. Will she outwit them and prove she’s worthy of their son and grandson?

Blythe Danner also stars as Ben’s mom. No word yet on whether Dustin Hoffman and Barbra Streisand will reprise their roles as the Fockers, parents of Stiller’s character. The budget may not be big enough for all these stars.

Will Ariana sing a new song for the movie? She should. John Hamburg, hilariously talented, writes and directs for November 2026.