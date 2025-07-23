Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Donate
Movies

Jimmy Olsen’s Bringing Ariana Grande Home to “Meet the Parents” in the 4th Installment of Hit Comedy Series

By Roger Friedman

Share

Jimmy Olsen — aka Skyler Gisondo — was quite the ladies man in the new “Superman.”

Now he’s going to bring Ariana Grande home to “Meet the Parents” in the 4th installment of the comedy series. The other chapters are “Meet the Fockers” and “Little Fockers.”

The Insneider newsletter reports the Gisondo has been hired to play Ben Stiller and Teri Polo’s son. Is that even possible? Wasn’t the first movie like a week ago?

Anyway, what’s shaping up is that Skyler will bring his girlfriend, played by Ariana Grande, to meet Stiller, Robert De Niro and so on. Will she outwit them and prove she’s worthy of their son and grandson?

Blythe Danner also stars as Ben’s mom. No word yet on whether Dustin Hoffman and Barbra Streisand will reprise their roles as the Fockers, parents of Stiller’s character. The budget may not be big enough for all these stars.

Will Ariana sing a new song for the movie? She should. John Hamburg, hilariously talented, writes and directs for November 2026.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com