Toronto Film Fest Includes Nuremberg Trials Film Starring Rami Malek By a Vanderbilt, Plus Del Toro’s “Frankenstein”

The 2025 Toronto International Film Festival selections are here.

Particularly interesting is a film called “Nuremberg,” about the famous trial of Nazis. It’s directed by James Vanderbilt, member of the Gilded Age Vanderbilts, a cousin of Anderson Cooper. Among his credits are writing two “Spider Man” movies and two installments from the “Scream” franchise. “Nuremberg” stars Rami Malek, Russell Crowe, Michael Shannon, and Richard E. Grant.

Hot on the list is Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein,” with Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, and Christoph Waltz. Apparently, this is Netflix’s shot at an Oscar this season. The advance buzz has been excellent.

Lots of other films including one by Scarlett Johansson, another by Alex Winter of “Bill and Ted” fame. Winter will be on Broadway this fall in “Waiting for Godot” with Keanu Reeves. (Yes, really.)

I’m looking forward to “Ballad of a Small Player” starring Colin Farrell and Tilda Swinton, directed by Edward Berger (“Conclave”).

2025 Galas (in alphabetical order):

* previously announced

*A Private Life | Rebecca Zlotowski | France

North American Premiere

Adulthood | Alex Winter | USA

World Premiere

Driver’s Ed | Bobby Farrelly | USA

World Premiere

Eleanor the Great | Scarlett Johansson | USA

North American Premiere

Eternity | David Freyne | USA

World Premiere

Fuze | David Mackenzie | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Glenrothan | Brian Cox | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Good Fortune | Aziz Ansari | USA

World Premiere

*Hamnet | Chloé Zhao | United Kingdom

Canadian Premiere

*Homebound | Neeraj Ghaywan | India

North American Premiere

*John Candy: I Like Me | Colin Hanks | USA

World Premiere

Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery | Ally Pankiw | Canada

World Premiere

Nuremberg | James Vanderbilt | USA

World Premiere

Palestine 36 | Annemarie Jacir | Palestine/United Kingdom/France/Denmark/Qatar/Saudi Arabia/Jordan

World Premiere

Peak Everything | Anne Émond | Canada | Closing Night Gala

Toronto Premiere

*Roofman | Derek Cianfrance | USA

World Premiere

*She Has No Name | Peter Ho-Sun Chan | Hong Kong/China

North American Premiere

Sholay | Ramesh Sippy | India | 50th Anniversary Restoration

North American Premiere

Swiped | Rachel Lee Goldenberg | USA

World Premiere

*The Choral | Nicholas Hytner | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Two Pianos | Arnaud Desplechin | France

World Premiere

2025 Special Presentations (in alphabetical order):

* previously announced

A Pale View of Hills | Kei Ishikawa | Japan/United Kingdom/Poland

North American Premiere

A Poet | Simón Mesa Soto | Colombia/Germany/Sweden

North American Premiere

Bad Apples | Jonatan Etzler | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Ballad of a Small Player | Edward Berger | United Kingdom

Canadian Premiere

California Schemin’ | James McAvoy | United Kingdom/USA

World Premiere

Calle Malaga | Maryam Touzani | Morocco/France/Spain/Germany/Belgium

North American Premiere

Charlie Harper | Tom Dean, Mac Eldridge | USA

World Premiere

Christy | David Michôd | USA

World Premiere

Couture | Alice Winocour | USA/France

World Premiere

Dead Man’s Wire | Gus Van Sant | USA

North American Premiere

Degrassi: Whatever It Takes | Lisa Rideout | Canada

World Premiere

Easy’s Waltz | Nic Pizzolatto | USA

World Premiere

EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert | Baz Luhrmann | Australia/USA

World Premiere

Eternal Return | Yaniv Raz | United Kingdom/USA

World Premiere

Frankenstein | Guillermo del Toro | USA

North American Premiere

*Franz | Agnieszka Holland | Czech Republic/Germany/Poland

World Premiere

*Good News | Byun Sung-hyun | South Korea

World Premiere

*Hedda | Nia DaCosta | USA

World Premiere

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You | Mary Bronstein | USA

Canadian Premiere

It Was Just an Accident | Jafar Panahi | Iran/France/Luxembourg

Canadian Premiere

It Would Be Night in Caracas | Mariana Rondón, Marité Ugás | Mexico

World Premiere

Kokuho | Lee Sang-il | Japan

North American Premiere

Ky Nam Inn | Leon Le | Vietnam

World Premiere

Lovely Day | Philippe Falardeau | Canada

World Premiere

Meadowlarks | Tasha Hubbard | Canada

World Premiere

*Mile End Kicks | Chandler Levack | Canada

World Premiere

Monkey in a Cage | Anurag Kashyap | India

World Premiere

Nouvelle Vague | Richard Linklater | France

Canadian Premiere

Poetic License | Maude Apatow | USA

World Premiere

Primavera | Damiano Michieletto | Italy/France

World Premiere

Project Y | Lee Hwan | South Korea

World Premiere

*Rental Family | HIKARI | USA/Japan

World Premiere

Rose of Nevada | Mark Jenkin | United Kingdom

North American Premiere

Sacrifice | Romain Gavras | United Kingdom/Greece

World Premiere

Scarlet | Mamoru Hosoda | Japan

North American Premiere

Sentimental Value | Joachim Trier | Norway/France/Denmark/Germany/Sweden/United Kingdom

Canadian Premiere

Silent Friend | Ildikó Enyedi | Germany/Hungary/France

North American Premiere

Sirāt | Óliver Laxe | France/Spain

North American Premiere

Sound of Falling | Mascha Schilinski | Germany

North American Premiere

*Steal Away | Clement Virgo | Canada/Belgium

World Premiere

*The Captive | Alejandro Amenábar | Spain/Italy

World Premiere

*The Christophers | Steven Soderbergh | United Kingdom

World Premiere

*The Lost Bus | Paul Greengrass | USA

World Premiere

The Secret Agent | Kleber Mendonça Filho | Brazil/France/Netherlands/Germany

Canadian Premiere

The Smashing Machine | Benny Safdie | USA

North American Premiere

The Testament of Ann Lee | Mona Fastvold | UK

North American Premiere | Presented in 70mm

The Ugly | Yeon Sang-ho | South Korea

World Premiere

Three Goodbyes | Isabel Coixet | Italy/Spain

World Premiere

Train Dreams | Clint Bentley | USA

International Premiere

Tuner | Daniel Roher | USA

Canadian Premiere

Uiksaringitara (Wrong Husband) | Zacharias Kunuk | Canada

North American Premiere

*Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery | Rian Johnson | USA

World Premiere

You Had to Be There: How the Toronto Godspell Ignited the Comedy Revolution… | Nick Davis | USA

World Premiere