The Great Era of Talk Shows Coming to An End with Kelly Clarkson, Sherri Shepherd Saying Goodbye: Only JHud, Drew, Tamron Hall Remain

Once, daytime TV was flooded with syndicated TV shows.

Phil Donahue, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Rosie O’Donnell were the top stars. But afternoons were filled with Montel Williams, Sally Jessy Raphael, Rachael Ray, and so on.

Every fall, someone new would try to get in on the turf. Katie Couric even tried her hand at it.

But yesterday, Kelly Clarkson announced she was wrapping up after seven seasons. Sherri Shepherd’s show was cancelled after 4 seasons.

What remains now is Jennifer Hudson’s fun show, Drew Barrymore sucking the toes of her guests, and Tamron Hall making a connection.

That’s not much.

There’s also “Live with Kelly and Michael,” but that’s exclusive to ABC.

It’s almost impossible now to get the ratings for syndicated TV. When the genre was booming, the syndicators were quick to brag about their viewers.

But with audiences shrinking, and budgets disappearing, syndication has dwindled. It’s much cheaper to just air news all day long, local headlines interspersed with the horrible things coming from Washington.

I hope Hudson stays on the air. Her show comes from Telepictures, the legacy talk show company that needs something on TV. Hudson’s show is wildly entertaining, she’s an adept host with a lot of fans. But like Clarkson she’s a hit singer, and may want to return to that career at some point.

She’s also an EGOT — winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award. So her future is pretty promising!