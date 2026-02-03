Tuesday, February 3, 2026
The Great Era of Talk Shows Coming to An End with Kelly Clarkson, Sherri Shepherd Saying Goodbye: Only JHud, Drew, Tamron Hall Remain

By Roger Friedman

Once, daytime TV was flooded with syndicated TV shows.

Phil Donahue, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Rosie O’Donnell were the top stars. But afternoons were filled with Montel Williams, Sally Jessy Raphael, Rachael Ray, and so on.

Every fall, someone new would try to get in on the turf. Katie Couric even tried her hand at it.

But yesterday, Kelly Clarkson announced she was wrapping up after seven seasons. Sherri Shepherd’s show was cancelled after 4 seasons.

What remains now is Jennifer Hudson’s fun show, Drew Barrymore sucking the toes of her guests, and Tamron Hall making a connection.

That’s not much.

There’s also “Live with Kelly and Michael,” but that’s exclusive to ABC.

It’s almost impossible now to get the ratings for syndicated TV. When the genre was booming, the syndicators were quick to brag about their viewers.

But with audiences shrinking, and budgets disappearing, syndication has dwindled. It’s much cheaper to just air news all day long, local headlines interspersed with the horrible things coming from Washington.

I hope Hudson stays on the air. Her show comes from Telepictures, the legacy talk show company that needs something on TV. Hudson’s show is wildly entertaining, she’s an adept host with a lot of fans. But like Clarkson she’s a hit singer, and may want to return to that career at some point.

She’s also an EGOT — winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award. So her future is pretty promising!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

