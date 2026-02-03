Tuesday, February 3, 2026
The Great Chrissie Hynde Says She’s “Finding Life Challenging” Not Being on Tour with The Pretenders

By Roger Friedman

You know, I love Chrissie Hynde of the Pretenders. Her voice is like butter, and she’s the great female rocker.

Alas, the Pretenders have finally finished a long tour, and Chrissie says she’s finding it “quite challenging” to be at home.

But this is a common problem for performers. They’re addicted to the adulation, the high, the adrenaline of being on stage. Some of them never come home because of it.

Chrissie does have options: She could write the second volume of her memoir. We’ve been waiting for that. She’s also a good painter.

Hey Chrissie, if you’re in New York, send us an email. We’ll take you to lunch. No brass hidden in pocket, either!

Chrissie says on Threads:

Hi everyone!
I don’t know about you, but I’m finding life not being on tour quite challenging.
I understand completely why people follow bands around on tour. If I wasn’t in a band, it’s probably exactly what I’d been doing myself. Because nothing beats moving and seeing new places. I just love it and I miss it.
Still, you’ve gotta come off the road once in a while so you can remember how to live. Slow down a bit. Recharge the batteries.
Well, we have no plans for touring at the moment, but you’ll be the 1st to know when we do.
I’m wondering who Pretenders fans are following in our absence?
Well, don’t get too cozy because we miss you.
And by the way, I’m still feeling bad for turning down people who want selfies or things signed. It’s part of the discipline for me to be able to handle being on the road.
Especially the guy who was waiting around the hotel in Mexico City.
If you’re still speaking to me, let me know if you’re all right.
(However, I still won’t sign anything or do selfies)!
XCH

