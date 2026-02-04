Wednesday, February 4, 2026
Here’s the Trailer for Paul McCartney’s “Man on the Run” Doc About Starting Wings After the Beatles

By Roger Friedman
Paul McCartney’s “Man on the Run” is coming on February 13th.

Here’s the first trailer. The doc by Morgan Neville will start in theaters.

I’m told Paul and co. will have a private Beatles family screening in London. There’s no American premiere planned so far.

The film has already been accompanied by a book about Wings and a CD compilation.

But I really prefer the CD “One Hand Clapping,” a must-have for any McCartney/Wings fan.

Can’t wait to see the film!

