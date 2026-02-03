Tuesday, February 3, 2026
“Melania” Movie Of Little Interest to International Audiences, Starts with Just $84K in Five Countries Including UK, Australia, Italy

By Roger Friedman
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 29: Melania Trump attends the world premiere of Amazon MGM's "Melania" at The Trump-Kennedy Center on January 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

The “Melania” infomercial went over like a lead balloon internationally this past weekend.

Total take so far from five countries came to just $84,000.

The UK was top with $44,814. Other countries included Italy, Australia, Portugal, and New Zealand.

The latter total was $3,229.

And those were the curiosity seekers.

You can only imagine the scant interest around the world for “Melania” after Donald Trump has ransacked and mocked countries, deported millions and kidnapped people off the street.

Something tells me there will be empty theaters in Greenland, Panama, Canada, and South America especially!

Also, of the many strange things in Brett Ratner’s film, there’s no sense of Melania being a mother to Barron. The 19 year old appears in the film for a nanosecond. We still haven’t heard his voice — ever. And he didn’t come to the red carpet premiere at the Kennedy Center.

I hope they haven’t forgotten he’s in the basement!

