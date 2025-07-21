Monday, July 21, 2025
Donate
Music

Mariah Carey Threatens New Vanity Album After “Dangerous” Single Flops: More of the Same Not Necessary

By Roger Friedman

Share

Vanity, be thy name.

That’s not the actual line from “Hamlet,” but it’s the one everyone remembers.

Everyone also remembers when Mariah Carey ruled the charts in the 90s with hip hoppish songs lifted or sampled from other material. Her voice and image overcame the songs’ deficiencies.

But it’s 2025 now. Mariah is 56 years old. The big audience moved on from buying her music — except for the Christmas song — a long time ago.

And yet, she persists. A new album called “Here for It All” is coming in September. This is despite the utter failure of a first single called “Type Dangerous,” which seemed like a parody of a Mariah Carey record.

Mariah refuses to use her voice in a fruitful way, or attempt actual songs. She lives in a world that ended 20 years ago, her Jermaine Dupri era. She’s using her super powers for evil, not good, and it’s not working.

“Here for It All” is coming from a new company called Gamma, which has the backing of Apple. LA Reid is producing, so the 2005 vibe is not going away.

The album drops September 26th. Expect a few days of hype — Mariah giving wacky interviews — and a short surge in sales as her fan club buys up multiple copies. Been here for it all, done that.

The next single is “Sugar Sweet.” Many cavities will have to be filled.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com