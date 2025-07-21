Mariah Carey Threatens New Vanity Album After “Dangerous” Single Flops: More of the Same Not Necessary

Vanity, be thy name.

That’s not the actual line from “Hamlet,” but it’s the one everyone remembers.

Everyone also remembers when Mariah Carey ruled the charts in the 90s with hip hoppish songs lifted or sampled from other material. Her voice and image overcame the songs’ deficiencies.

But it’s 2025 now. Mariah is 56 years old. The big audience moved on from buying her music — except for the Christmas song — a long time ago.

And yet, she persists. A new album called “Here for It All” is coming in September. This is despite the utter failure of a first single called “Type Dangerous,” which seemed like a parody of a Mariah Carey record.

Mariah refuses to use her voice in a fruitful way, or attempt actual songs. She lives in a world that ended 20 years ago, her Jermaine Dupri era. She’s using her super powers for evil, not good, and it’s not working.

“Here for It All” is coming from a new company called Gamma, which has the backing of Apple. LA Reid is producing, so the 2005 vibe is not going away.

The album drops September 26th. Expect a few days of hype — Mariah giving wacky interviews — and a short surge in sales as her fan club buys up multiple copies. Been here for it all, done that.

The next single is “Sugar Sweet.” Many cavities will have to be filled.