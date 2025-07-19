Trump Files Pro Se Lawsuit Against Rupert Murdoch, He’s Going to Represent Himself: No Lawyer Wants This Case

Donald Trump has filed a $10 billion lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch.

But as one Twitter account observed, Trump filed ‘pro se,’ meaning he’s going to represent himself in court.

Did no lawyer want to take this case on? It’s nice to know Trump isn’t so busy as King that he has time to try a $10 billion case. He’s not even a lawyer.

Hilarious. Trump is suing the Wall Street Journal over their report that he once sent sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein a raunchy birthday card. He insists it isn’t true. But this could be his undoing, finally.

Wait til WSJ presents the birthday card and all the discovery in this case.