Watch Stephen Colbert Tell His Audience CBS Has Canceled His Number 1 Rated Talk Show, Then Interview Trump Nemesis Adam Schiff

You can watch here as Stephen Colbert broke the news last night about his show being canceled.

The audience was stunned and started shouting for Colbert..

David Ellison and the new team at Paramount are pulling the plug in May 2026, getting rid of Colbert and his truth telling about Trump. Colbert’s show beats Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel every night, and gives the network a way of being connected to show business.

Ellison doesn’t care about that. He can air reruns of “FBI Most Wanted” at 11:30pm and not pay a thing to anyone. Maybe he’ll just put up a Gone to Sleep sign, a test pattern, and send network TV back to 1948.

Ironically, Colbert’s first guest last night was Trump nemesis Senator Adam Schiff. We still have 10 months of Colbert to look forward to as Trump unravels or just drops dead from congestive heart failure

View on Threads