Trump vs the Media: Files Suit Against Murdoch, WSJ, Says Happy That Colbert Canceled, Wishes Same for Kimmel

As the Epstein burns around him, Donald Trump is on a tear against the media.

He’s sued Rupert Murdoch and the Wall Street Journal over their story that he once sent a raunchy birthday card to Jeffrey Epstein. The card included a drawing, to which Trump responded that he wouldn’t do that.

But there have been plenty of examples of Trump’s little doodles sent to various fans and friends over the years posted all day on the web.

At the same time, Trump is taking a victory lap over the cancellation of Stephen Colbert’s show — which is icky since he’s responsible to it in the first place. He also crowed that Jimmy Kimmel should be next.

CBS and Shari Redstone are totally to blame for the Colbert mess, as they are the one with “60 Minutes.” They’ve rolled over and played dead, and actively consorted with Trump — they let him blackmail them — so that Redstone could get her payday and get out of the business.

I’m sure there’s a lot of fear right now at CBS News, Paramount Pictures, MTV, Comedy Central and other Paramount companies over what will happen next. There reports that CBS’s new owner, David Ellison, is bringing back much-loathed former news chief David Rhodes, who ran Fox News before his first CBS stint.

Trump had a lot of luck suing ABC and George Stephanopolous and CBS over “60 Minutes.” The people he dealt with were cowards. But Murdoch is not going to give in the same way. He’s loaded, and reports to himself. As long as the WSJ reporting is solid, Murdoch is not going to jeopardize his worldwide operation.