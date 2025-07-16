Thursday, July 17, 2025
Weather or Not: Steve Miller Band Cancels Whole Tour Because of Storms Even Though Most Shows Were Set for Indoors

By Roger Friedman

You know Steve Miller. Some people call him “Maurice.” His hits include “The Joker,” “Fly Like an Eagle,” “Jet Airliner.”

He just cancelled the entire tour of the Steve Miller Band because of weather. He’s afraid of storms.

Of course, almost all the shows were set for the indoors. A few were in amphitheaters, near baseball stadiums where teams play no matter what’s happening. If Steve suddenly got spooked by lightning and thunder, they could have rebooked the outdoor locations.

Miller is a well known eccentric but I’m not sure if insurance will pay off a tour cancelled for this reason. Is there something else? It seems like tickets were selling well, but obviously there was disagreement about something other than meteorology.

This is what he wrote on Instagram:

Dear Steve Miller Band fans,

You make music with your instincts

You live your life by your instincts

Always trust your instincts…

The Steve Miller Band has cancelled all of our upcoming tour dates.

The combination of extreme heat, unpredictable flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes and massive

forest fires make these risks for you our audience, the band and the crew unacceptable. So…

You can blame it on the weather…The tour is cancelled.

Don’t know where, don’t know when… We hope to see you all again.

Wishing you all Peace, Love and Happiness,

Please take care of each other.”

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column.

