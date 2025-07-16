New “Knives Out” Saga with Daniel Craig, Jeremy Renner, Glenn Close, Josh O’Connor World Premiere at Toronto Fest

The third “Knives Out” movie has set a world premiere.

“Wake Up Dead Man” will bring an all star cast to the Toronto Film Festival in September.

Daniel Craig returns in Rian Johnson’s murder mystery with a big list of names including Glenn Close, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Josh O’Connor, Mila Kunis, Andrew Scott, and Thomas Haden Church.

That will be some red carpet!

TIFF announced a few other premieres today, with more coming on Monday.

They include “Roofman,” Derek Cianfrance’s new release with Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst, Ben Mendelsohn, LaKeith Stanfield, Peter Dinklage and Uzo Aduba; and Paul Greengrass’s “The Lost Bus” with Matthew McConaughey and America Ferrara.

Chloe Zhao’s “Hamnet” will show in Toronto, but it seems like the world premiere will be in Telluride.

More titles on Monday.